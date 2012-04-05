Edition:
Kosher for Passover

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths help sort food which will be donated for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths help sort food which will be donated for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A girl watches as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips a cooking pot in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Ashdod, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A girl watches as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips a cooking pot in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Ashdod, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (2nd L) and workers remove notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (2nd L) and workers remove notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Jewish children play in an alley during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Jewish children play in an alley during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A worker removes notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A worker removes notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish head Rabbi of the Levov community, Rabbi Biderman (R) fills up a clay jug with spring water as he takes part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish head Rabbi of the Levov community, Rabbi Biderman (R) fills up a clay jug with spring water as he takes part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths wait near food they received as a donation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths wait near food they received as a donation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a barrel of boiling water used to remove remains of leaven from cooking utensils in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Ashdod, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a barrel of boiling water used to remove remains of leaven from cooking utensils in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Ashdod, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man pours flour into a mixing bowl to prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man pours flour into a mixing bowl to prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth uses a public phone as he holds a push cart with food during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth uses a public phone as he holds a push cart with food during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jew holds cooking utensils before dipping them in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jew holds cooking utensils before dipping them in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A boy stands near an opening in a wall showing ultra-Orthodox Jewish men preparing matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A boy stands near an opening in a wall showing ultra-Orthodox Jewish men preparing matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Ashdod, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Ashdod, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth waits near food which was donated for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth waits near food which was donated for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk in an alley during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk in an alley during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

