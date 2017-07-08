Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jul 9, 2017 | 12:00am BST

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan, standing near a tomato and and an orange that had been thrown at them by counter-protesters, hold a sign as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Police detain a counter-protester during the aftermath of a rally by members of the Ku Klux Klan in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A counter-protester is detained as members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan face counter-protesters as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A woman who supports Confederate symbols and monuments is held by her husband (R) as she exchanges words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson behind them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A woman (R) who supports Confederate symbols and monuments relaxes with a cigarette after she and her husband (C) exchanged words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson behind them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Police, clergy and free speech observers protect a man wearing a Confederate flag as a cape after he was surrounded by counter-protesters prior to the arrival of members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters help a man affected by pepper gas as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A Confederate flag supporter yells at counter-protesters as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson above them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
