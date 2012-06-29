Edition:
Kung Fu academy

<p>David Da Sousa from Australia and other students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. Chen, 63, started practicing Chinese martial arts as an orphan at the age of 8. Chen has taught more than 100 students from 23 countries since 2008 when he established the Lixian Fusheng International Martial Arts Club. Students pay $650 per month to learn Chen's "Ba Ji Zhan Dao" ("Eight Extremes Battlefield Style"), which evolved from traditional Chinese martial art techniques. The "Ba Ji Zhan Dao" is designed for use in both traditional fights and modern hand to hand combat scenarios, which includes knife fighting techniques, gun disarming techniques, and fighting off multiple opponents. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

David Da Sousa from Australia and other students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. Chen, 63, started practicing Chinese martial arts as an orphan at the age of 8. Chen has taught more than 100 students from 23 countries since 2008 when he established the Lixian Fusheng International Martial Arts Club. Students pay $650 per month to learn Chen's "Ba Ji Zhan Dao" ("Eight Extremes Battlefield Style"), which evolved from traditional Chinese martial art techniques. The "Ba Ji Zhan Dao" is designed for use in both traditional fights and modern hand to hand combat scenarios, which includes knife fighting techniques, gun disarming techniques, and fighting off multiple opponents.

<p>Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (L) teaches his student George Katsioras of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (L) teaches his student George Katsioras of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (L) teaches his student George Katsioras of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>David Da Sousa from Australia and other students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

David Da Sousa from Australia and other students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

David Da Sousa from Australia and other students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>A pet dog yawns as students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng prepare to practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A pet dog yawns as students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng prepare to practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A pet dog yawns as students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng prepare to practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Fane Hervey from England and George Katsioras from Australia, students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practice Chinese Kung Fu on each other at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Fane Hervey from England and George Katsioras from Australia, students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practice Chinese Kung Fu on each other at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng practice Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>David Da Sousa form Australia and Patrick Ready from Ireland, students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practice Chinese Kung Fu each other at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

David Da Sousa form Australia and Patrick Ready from Ireland, students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practice Chinese Kung Fu each other at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (front) and his students perform Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (front) and his students perform Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (front) and his students perform Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Rhyn Nasser of Australia, a student of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practices Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Rhyn Nasser of Australia, a student of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practices Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Rhyn Nasser of Australia, a student of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practices Chinese Kung Fu at Chen's family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Fane Hervey (front) from England and Ante Strika from Australia, students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practice Chinese Kung Fu on each other at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Fane Hervey (front) from England and Ante Strika from Australia, students of martial arts master Chen Fusheng, practice Chinese Kung Fu on each other at Chen's family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Fane Hervey (R) from England reacts as martial arts master Chen Fusheng (C) teaches him Chinese Kung Fu next to George Katsioras of Australia at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Fane Hervey (R) from England reacts as martial arts master Chen Fusheng (C) teaches him Chinese Kung Fu next to George Katsioras of Australia at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (back) looks at students practicing Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (back) looks at students practicing Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (back) looks at students practicing Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (R) demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu on his student David Da Sousa from Australia in front of other students at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (R) demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu on his student David Da Sousa from Australia in front of other students at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (R) teaches his student Rhyn Nasser of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (R) teaches his student Rhyn Nasser of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (R) teaches his student Rhyn Nasser of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

<p>Martial arts master Chen Fusheng demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu in front of his students at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu in front of his students at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Martial arts master Chen Fusheng demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu in front of his students at his family-run martial arts school in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012.

