Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. Clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces in northern Iraq have killed at least 10 fighters and cut a strategic road between Baghdad...more
A Kurdish gunman kicks a door as he searches for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An elderly Kurdish gunman takes down a Shi'ite militia flag during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman stands in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman points his weapon at a picture of Shi'ite Imam Ali during clashes between Shi'ite militiamen and Kurdish gunmen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman runs across a street in Tuz Khurmato during clashes between Shi'ite militia and Kurdish gunmen, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen rest during clashes with a Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen look at a Shi'ite militiaman positions during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen search for Shi'ite militiamen during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman walks in front of burned vehicle during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen look at the burning car of a Shi'ite militiaman in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman looks at Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman climbs a house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen hold their rifles in front of the burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman uses a hammer to open a hole in a wall near Shi'ite militiamen positions during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish gunmen run on a street during clashes with Shi'ite militia in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish men walk near a burning house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman runs for cover during clashes with Shi'ite militiamen in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish gunman holds a AK-47 rifle in front of a Shi'ite militiaman house during clashes Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
North Korea's missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Mourning for Prince
Prince fans gather to thank the pop superstar for a funky time, celebrating his music and mourning his death.
Syria's truce in tatters
Shelling in Aleppo and intense fighting on the ground threatens to unravel the weeks-long ceasefire in Syria.
Robot workforce
Working robots lending a hand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.