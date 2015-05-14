Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 8:26pm BST

Kurds take on Islamic State

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands atop of a burnt tank that belonged to Islamic State fighters in the Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A damaged vehicle that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter takes his position on the ground with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State fighters January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter looks at a position controlled by Islamic State fighters after it was targeted with YPG artillery fire March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters clean their weapons inside a safehouse May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mans an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up truck March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters walk at silos of Aliya village after reportedly taking control of the area from Islamic State May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters stand near pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft weapons and rocket launchers March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters inspect belongings of Islamic State fighters in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters stand over a trench with what they said was a body of an Islamic State fighter May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters gather weapons they captured from Islamic State fighters during clashes April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters walk amid debris near damaged silos of Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Foreign fighters who joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they head towards the frontline March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters stand near what they said were bodies of Islamic State fighters after an operation to take control of an area May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters sit behind sandbags as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters at the frontline April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

