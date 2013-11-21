LA Auto Show
A Hyundai Genesis is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Hyundai Genesis is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model stands next to a car at the Audi booth at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model stands next to a car at the Audi booth at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Jaguar logo is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Jaguar logo is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People look at a Mini Cooper at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People look at a Mini Cooper at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Heaney (L) and Nathalie Bauters sit in a Mini at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Heaney (L) and Nathalie Bauters sit in a Mini at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2014 Hyundai Tuscon Fuel Cell is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2014 Hyundai Tuscon Fuel Cell is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An auto show attendee looks over the interior of Volkswagen's Cross Blue Coupe hybrid concept vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An auto show attendee looks over the interior of Volkswagen's Cross Blue Coupe hybrid concept vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crowds wait for the new Mini Coopers to be introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crowds wait for the new Mini Coopers to be introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peter Schwarzenbauer of BMW introduces the 2014 Mini Cooper Original at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peter Schwarzenbauer of BMW introduces the 2014 Mini Cooper Original at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tetsuo Iwamura, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Co. introduces the Honda FCEV Concept car during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tetsuo Iwamura, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Co. introduces the Honda FCEV Concept car during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Interior of Ford Edge Concept vehicle is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Interior of Ford Edge Concept vehicle is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ford Edge Concept vehicle rim hub is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ford Edge Concept vehicle rim hub is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 2015 Porsche Macan is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 2015 Porsche Macan is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mercedes-Benz introduces the AMG Vision Grand Turismo concept vehicle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mercedes-Benz introduces the AMG Vision Grand Turismo concept vehicle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Auto show attendees photograph the 2014 BMW 4-Series convertible during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Auto show attendees photograph the 2014 BMW 4-Series convertible during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Models show the 2014 BMW K1600 GTL motorcycle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Models show the 2014 BMW K1600 GTL motorcycle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A covered Hyundai vehicle awaits its unveiling at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A covered Hyundai vehicle awaits its unveiling at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Juan Martinez cleans the wheel of an Audi before the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juan Martinez cleans the wheel of an Audi before the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man checks his messages on a mobile phone at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man checks his messages on a mobile phone at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Ninjas in Brazil
Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu wear hoods before training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro.
Onboard JFK's presidential yacht
The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five Presidents, Truman,...
The life of John F. Kennedy
A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon
After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...
MORE IN PICTURES
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.