Thu Nov 21, 2013

LA Auto Show

<p>A Hyundai Genesis is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>A model stands next to a car at the Audi booth at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>A Jaguar logo is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>People look at a Mini Cooper at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Sarah Heaney (L) and Nathalie Bauters sit in a Mini at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>The 2014 Hyundai Tuscon Fuel Cell is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>The 2014 Maserati Ghibli is presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Volkswagen introduces the Volkswagen e-Golf electric car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>An auto show attendee looks over the interior of Volkswagen's Cross Blue Coupe hybrid concept vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Crowds wait for the new Mini Coopers to be introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Peter Schwarzenbauer of BMW introduces the 2014 Mini Cooper Original at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Tetsuo Iwamura, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Co. introduces the Honda FCEV Concept car during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Interior of Ford Edge Concept vehicle is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Ford Edge Concept vehicle rim hub is pictured at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>A Porsche 918 Spider is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>A 2015 Porsche Macan is presented during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Mercedes-Benz introduces the AMG Vision Grand Turismo concept vehicle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Auto show attendees photograph the 2014 BMW 4-Series convertible during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Models show the 2014 BMW K1600 GTL motorcycle at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>A covered Hyundai vehicle awaits its unveiling at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>Juan Martinez cleans the wheel of an Audi before the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

<p>A man checks his messages on a mobile phone at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

