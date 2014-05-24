Edition:
Pictures | Sat May 24, 2014 | 11:45pm BST

La Decima for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in their Champions League final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas and team celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale shoots and scores the second goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone complains to the referee about adding an extra minute after the end of the first half of extra time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores a goal past Atletico Madrid's Toby Alderweireld. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos rises above the Atletico Madrid defence to score a goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after scoring the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone (2L) argues with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (2R). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Miranda (C) as Filipe Luis (R) runs up. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti watches his assistant Zinedine Zidane shout at their players. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin heads the ball to score. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Iker Casillas fails to save a goal by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (not seen). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin jumps and shoots the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos shoots and scores the first goal for the team. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's David Villa fouls Real Madrid's Sami Khedira. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Atletico Madrid's fans celebrate after their team's goal against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, May 24, 2014
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free kick wide. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pictures