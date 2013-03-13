Edition:
Ladies Day

<p>Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Racegoer Victoria Ilina poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Women pose in their hats on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racegoer smiles during Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Racegoer Margaret Connolly poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racegoer poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Racegoer Helen Neary poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racegoer's shoes are seen on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Racegoer Camilla Bassett-Smith poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racegoer is seen through a window as she drinks champagne on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Photos