Ladies in red
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso
Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Madonna dazzles halftime
Madonna channels Cleopatra at the Super Bowl half.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.