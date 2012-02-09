Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 9, 2012 | 3:30pm GMT

Ladies in red

<p>Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 25
<p>Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 25
<p>Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 25
<p>Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 25
<p>Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 25
<p>Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 25
<p>Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 25
<p>La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 25
<p>Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 25
<p>Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 25
<p>Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 25
<p>Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 25
<p>Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 25
<p>Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 25
<p>Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 25
<p>Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 25
<p>Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso</p>

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso

Close
23 / 25
<p>Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 25
<p>Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

08 Feb 2012
Madonna dazzles halftime

Madonna dazzles halftime

Madonna channels Cleopatra at the Super Bowl half.

06 Feb 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

03 Feb 2012
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.

02 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos