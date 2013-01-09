Ladies only on India's trains
Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Female commuters travel inside the women's compartment of a suburban train while heading towards Mumbai, November 3, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to...more
Female commuters travel inside the women's compartment of a suburban train while heading towards Mumbai, November 3, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman speaks on the phone as she stands near the open doorway of a Ladies' Special train while travelling in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women are pictured inside a carriage as they wait for the Ladies' Special train to move at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A police officer is pictured inside the Ladies' Special train at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vendors sell hair bands and food items inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
