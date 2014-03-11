Lady arm wrestlers
Emilia Garcia (L) competes against Avery Ferguson at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her match against Erin Stevens at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event holds up a U.S. flag during the national anthem in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Alisa Rosenthal flexes her arm after having a tattoo drawn on her arm in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia looks on at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia is reflected in a mirror as she puts on make-up to take part in the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kaye Straub wrestles at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Megan Smith smiles as she she gets an autograph from Emilia Garcia as Elise Mayfield looks on before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hat is seen in the dressing room at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kaye Straub stretches before her first match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia helps Alisa Rosenthal draw a tattoo on her arm in the dressing room prior to the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Billy Walsh helps Kaye Straub tape up her hands before the start of the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Trophies handed out to the champion at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are seen in the dressing room in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event take part in a pre-show cheer in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia reacts after winning a match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia helps her colleagues Megan Tormey (L) and Servia Rindfleish prepare their costumes at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emilia Garcia (2nd L) reacts after winning her final match at the Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers event in Chicago, March 9, 2014. Garcia is joined by Megan Tormey (2nd R) and Servia Rindfleish. REUTERS/Jim Young
