Lady Gaga's flying dress
Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
