Mon Nov 11, 2013

Lady Gaga's flying dress

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 11, 2013

Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

