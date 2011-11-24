Edition:
Lady Gaga's workshop

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Lady Gaga carries a pair of scissors during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. The Workshop is a holiday retail experience representing Lady Gaga's reinterpretation of Santa's workshop. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Singer Lady Gaga (C) looks on during a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Singer Lady Gaga appears at a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch Gaga's Workshop at Barneys department store in New York November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A customer poses for a picture inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A customer shows an egg-shaped toy inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Cookies molded after singer Lady Gaga sit inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Customers browse through picture books inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A customer browses a picture book inside Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Customers leave Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

People pass by the display of Gaga's Workshop at luxury department store Barneys in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

