Lamborghini turns 50

<p>A woman puts on a helmet as she stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini worker is seen at the Aventador production line in a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>The new Lamborghini Aventador model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>The logo of a Lamborghini car is pictured at its showroom in Singapore, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A worker for Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini works on a Lamborghini Aventador during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>Lamborghini workers are seen on the Aventador production line at a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A model poses next to the new Lamborghini "Reventon" sports car during the Volkswagen car group preview-show ahead of the international car show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A man sells copies of the "Big Issue" next to a Lamborghini car in Covent Garden in central London, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini Gallardo (R) arrives at an ensuite elevated garage on a 14th floor luxury apartment at the Hamilton Scotts luxury residence in Singapore, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster waits for a parade to begin before a high-speed demonstration to mark the automaker's 50th anniversary in Miami Beach, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>The logo of a Lamborghini car is pictured at its showroom in Singapore, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini car is displayed as a part of Versace home collection 2007 in Milan, April 18 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini Aventador, a model of which will be used by Dubai police, is displayed, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini worker is seen at the Aventador production line in a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>Lamborghini workers are seen on the Aventador production line at a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>Lamborghini sports cars park at a car paddock during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the carmaker in downtown Milan, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A Lamborghini "Gallardo LP560-4 Polizia" chase car is shown before its donation to the Italian state police by the automaker in Rome, October 24, 2008 REUTERS/Lamborghini</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>Models pose next to the new Lamborghini "Reventon" sports car during the Volkswagen car group preview-show ahead of the international car show "IAA" in Frankfurt, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

<p>A model poses beside a Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 Superveloce car is displayed during the second media day of the 79th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

