Lance Armstrong's career
Discovery Channel team riders led by Lance Armstrong of the U.S. cycle to the finish line to win the 67.5 km (42 miles) fourth stage team time trial from Tours to Blois in the 92nd Tour de France cycling race, July 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Lance Armstrong of the United States raises his arms as he crosses the finish line to win the 204.5 km long 17th stage of the Tour de France from Bourd-d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand, France, July 22, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lance Armstrong of the U.S. raises eight fingers, although he has only yet reached his seventh victory, after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lance Armstrong of the U.S. and his team mates all raise seven fingers, synonymous to the number of Armstrong's victories, after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Lance Armstrong of the United States raises six fingers to signify six consecutive Tour de France wins at the start of the 20th and final stage of the Tour from Montereau over 163 km to Paris, July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong signals five Tour de France wins July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Lance Armstrong celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees at the end of the 2002 Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 28, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lance Armstrong listens to his national anthem on the Champs Elysees during the podium ceremony of the 2001 Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 29, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Lance Armstrongrides with U.S. flags as he celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
Lance Armstrong prepares his departure for the final 143,5km 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arpajon to Paris July 25, 1999. REUTERS/Staff
Lance Armstrong of the U.S. stands with hand on heart during the playing of national anthems after he won his seventh straight Tour de France in Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Lance Armstrong kisses his son Luke as he celebrates his race victory on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the three week race with took place within the city of Paris July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
Lance Armstrong drinks from his bottle as he cycles in a breakaway up a Pyrenees mountain pass during the 205km (127 miles) 15th stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Lezat-sur-Leze and St-Lary-Soulan July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong rides on his way to take the second place in the individual time-trial 47km twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gaillac and Cap' Decouverte and Toulouse July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong listens to the national anthem on the podium following his second consecutive victory in the month-long Tour de France cycling classic July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
Lance Armstrong celebrates on the podium after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong sits inside the doping control van aftera 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Pyrenees July 22, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong leaves a doping control van after 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Alps July 18, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Doctors examine 2001 race winner US Postal team rider Lance Armstrong during the Tour de France cycling race medical visit July 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Laurent Rebours
Discovery Channel team rider Armstrong passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France. Discovery Channel team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer FR05090002 Pictures of the year 2005
Lance Amstrong addresses a news conference, January 10, 1997 marking his return to heading the "Cofidis" professional cycling team. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Fernando Escartin of Spain (front) rides ahead of Lance Armstrong (L) and Alex Zulle of Switzerland as a spectator dressed as a devil runs behind in the 192km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Pau, south western France July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Lance Armstrong leads the pack during the 15th stage of the 89th Tour de France cycling race from Vaison La Romaine to Les Deux-Alpes July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A fan waves to the riders of the Tour de France in the Telegraphe pass during the eighth stage of the cycling race between Sallanges and L'Alpes D'Huez July 13, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong's daughter runs to him on the podium as he celebrates his overall victory after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lance Armstrong cycles amongst the pack during the 21st and final stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Lance Armstrong waves as he cycles past a U.S. flag during the rider's parade on the Champs-Elysees after the 20th and final stage of the Tour in Paris, July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lance Armstrong competes in the 19th stage of the Tour de France from Freiburg in Germany to Mulhouse, France, July 21, 2000. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Radioshack team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. poses on the podium in Paris after the final 20th stage of the 97th Tour de France cycling race between Longjumeau and Paris July 25, 2010. Armstrong with his team Radioshack won the first place in the team standing. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT CYCLING IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. With over 35,000 participants, organisers claim the 109 kilometre (68 miles) event around the scenic Cape Peninsula is the world's largest cycle race. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SPORT CYCLING)
Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
