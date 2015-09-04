Landed on Lesbos
A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Help can't come soon enough for the mayor of Lesbos' main town, who on Friday made a public plea for aid...more
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. "For four months now I have been saying that I am holding a bomb in my hands and the fuse is...more
Afghan refugee child Elias, 2, from Kabul wears a thermal blanket moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Conditions for refugees on the islands have been criticized in the past, including by the United...more
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. A ship carrying 2,493 migrants collected from various Greek islands arrived in Athens earlier on Friday. "It is a very difficult trip," said Mohad, a 27-year-old...more
Syrian refugees stage a sit-in, asking for transportation for the nearly 50 km route to the city of Mytilene, their main destination after arriving on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. About 200 unregistered migrants trying...more
A local (L) gestures to Syrian refugees on a dinghy approaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. The clashes erupted as senior European Union officials visiting Greece promised more help to countries on the frontline of a...more
Refugees and migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says 1,500-2,000 are taking the route through Greece, Macedonia and Serbia to...more
A Syrian refugee hugs his daughter moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees raise their hands to the sky while praying, moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant woman and a baby sleep inside a tent next to the wave breaker of the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A young man collapses as he lines up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant collapses as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee holds a boy moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one-month-old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant who had collapsed in the heat is carried away on a stretcher at the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A baby cries as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees jump off a dinghy as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Next Slideshows
Babe in arms
The children of migrants make the treacherous journey in the arms of their family.
The family of Aylan Kurdi
The grieving family of two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother and several other migrants as they tried to reach Greece.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from the month of August.
China's massive military parade
China held its biggest display of military might in a parade to commemorate victory over Japan in World War Two.
MORE IN PICTURES
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.