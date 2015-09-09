Landing on Lesbos
A Syrian refugee holding her child is comforted moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short...more
An Afghan refugee holds a baby while he jumps off a dinghy as he arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant woman collapses moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
An Afghan refugee feeds a baby milk moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee carries two children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants hug moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees swim towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee (C) reacts next to her family moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee couple prays on a beach as other refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants abandon a dinghy with a broken engine and swim towards a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A boy cries moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Afghan refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant woman prays moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Syrian refugee gestures while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Children of an Iraqi refugee family wait for a bus after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Syrian refugee boy from Kobani kisses his father after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Refugees and migrants arrive from the Greek island of Lesbos to the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
