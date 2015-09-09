Landing on Lesbos

A Syrian refugee holding her child is comforted moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short...more

A Syrian refugee holding her child is comforted moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

