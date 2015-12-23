Landslide hits Chinese industrial park
A woman (3rd L), who is a relative of several missing people, cries at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers walk past a damaged vehicle in the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers walk past a damaged building during search and rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The 19-year-old survivor (C) is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A half-buried truck is seen at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers climb a ladder and onto a damaged building, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is assisted by other people in the industrial park December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers work near a damaged house December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An excavator moves rubble, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers rest during a break, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers search among the debris of destroyed buildings, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Dogs stand on the rubble of a building, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Evacuees rest in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Excavators work at the site to search for landslide survivors among debris of destroyed buildings, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Furniture is pictured among the debris in Shenzhen, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters take a rest near collapsed buildings, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows vehicles and buildings destroyed by a landslide, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Damaged buildings are seen as rescuers search for survivors, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters use flashlights to search for survivors among the rubble of collapsed buildings, REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters search for survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Damaged buildings are seen as rescuers search for survivors, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters use flashlights to search for survivors among the rubble of collapsed buildings, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pair of shoes and other belongings are seen near a damaged building as rescuers search for survivors, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
