Lantern festival
A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. The Lantern Festival occurs on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and marks the end of the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A dragon dance is performed amid fireworks during a Lantern Festival celebration in Suining, Sichuan province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold up lamps to pray for good fortune during a Lantern Festival activity at a Buddhist temple in Emei, Sichuan province, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A folk performer with his face painted to appear as knife cuts, and wearing a knife prop on his head, takes part in a "Blood Shehuo" parade to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 6, 2012. "Shehuo" is common name of Chinese traditional activities consisting of folk performances in Northern China. The "Blood Shehuo" performers...more
Local residents burn incense and offerings as they pray for good fortune outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A lion dance performs amid residents during a celebration of Lantern Festival at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A local woman prays for good fortune as people burn incense and offerings outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man dressed as a Chinese traditional woman walks on stilts during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman holds burning incense sticks to pray for good fortune during a rainy Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Jing'an Temple in Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A local resident burns offerings as he prays for good fortune at Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man holds his daughter as they walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman holding incense prays for good fortune outside Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. The festival marks the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and falls on February 6 this year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child looks at red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People walk past a lantern decorated with a dragon pattern ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A visitor walks past a dragon lantern, which is part of the Lantern Festival decorations, at a park in Wuhan, Hubei province February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk under red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman reacts as she walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker carries a dragon-shaped lantern while putting up decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
