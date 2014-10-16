Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 9:15pm BST

Larger than life

People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 16
People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 16
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Australian artist Jeremy Parnell on Tamarama Beach in Sydney November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Australian artist Jeremy Parnell on Tamarama Beach in Sydney November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Australian artist Jeremy Parnell on Tamarama Beach in Sydney November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Close
3 / 16
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 16
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
5 / 16
A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Seoul May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Seoul May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Seoul May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
6 / 16
A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 16
A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Armas

A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Armas

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Armas
Close
8 / 16
Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels October 19, 2009 as part of an ad campaign to raise awareness about modern slave labor. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels October 19, 2009 as part of an ad campaign to raise awareness about modern slave labor. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels October 19, 2009 as part of an ad campaign to raise awareness about modern slave labor. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Close
9 / 16
Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian artist Rafael Gomez Barros, during an exhibition for the Havana Biennal in Cuba May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian artist Rafael Gomez Barros, during an exhibition for the Havana Biennal in Cuba May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian artist Rafael Gomez Barros, during an exhibition for the Havana Biennal in Cuba May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
10 / 16
People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milan, March 30 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milan, March 30 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milan, March 30 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 16
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
12 / 16
People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) and the Spasskaya Tower are seen in the background, in central Moscow, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) and the Spasskaya Tower are seen in the background, in central Moscow, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) and the Spasskaya Tower are seen in the background, in central Moscow, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
13 / 16
A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 16
Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavatory bowl, at their company headquarters in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Germany, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavatory bowl, at their company headquarters in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Germany, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavatory bowl, at their company headquarters in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Germany, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
15 / 16
A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Blind job fair

Blind job fair

Next Slideshows

Blind job fair

Blind job fair

Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.

16 Oct 2014
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.

15 Oct 2014
Frieze Art Fair

Frieze Art Fair

On display at the Frieze Art Fair in London.

14 Oct 2014
Clashes in Kiev

Clashes in Kiev

Far-right activists clash with police on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks.

14 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast