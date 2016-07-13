Edition:
Larry the cat stays

Peter Nicholls
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Larry the Downing Street cat walks past the front door of number 10, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Larry the Downing Street cat walks past the front door of number 10, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Toby Melville
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Larry the Downing Street cat lays on the pavement, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Larry the Downing Street cat lays on the pavement, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Reuters TV
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron holds a photograph of himself with Larry the Downing Streeet cat, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron holds a photograph of himself with Larry the Downing Streeet cat, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS
Peter Nicholls
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015

Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, Britain September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, Britain September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Stefan Wermuth
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015

Cupcakes with images of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, number 10 Downing Street, Larry the Downing Street cat and the Houses of Parliament sit in a box at a Start-Up Britain event in Downing Street in London, Britain June 23 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Cupcakes with images of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, number 10 Downing Street, Larry the Downing Street cat and the Houses of Parliament sit in a box at a Start-Up Britain event in Downing Street in London, Britain June 23 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ki Price
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012

Larry the Downing Street cat plays with bunting in the garden of number 10 Downing Street in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Larry the Downing Street cat plays with bunting in the garden of number 10 Downing Street in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Stefan Wermuth
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012

Larry, the Downing Street cat, waits to be allowed back into number 10 during a rainy day in London September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2012
Larry, the Downing Street cat, waits to be allowed back into number 10 during a rainy day in London September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Stefan Wermuth
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015

Larry the Downing Street cat is stroked by a police officer on the step outside 10 Downing street in London, Britain, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Larry the Downing Street cat is stroked by a police officer on the step outside 10 Downing street in London, Britain, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Peter Nicholls
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Britain's International Development Secretary, Justine Greening, walks past Larry the cat as she arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Britain's International Development Secretary, Justine Greening, walks past Larry the cat as she arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Andrew Winning
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012

Larry, the Downing Street cat, waits to be allowed back in to number 10 in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012
Larry, the Downing Street cat, waits to be allowed back in to number 10 in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Andrew Winning
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012

Larry, the Downing Street cat, looks at a visitor while sitting on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012
Larry, the Downing Street cat, looks at a visitor while sitting on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Andrew Winning
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012

Larry, the Downing Street cat, scratches the red carpet at the door to number 10 which had been prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012
Larry, the Downing Street cat, scratches the red carpet at the door to number 10 which had been prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Peter Nicholls
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015

Larry the Downing Street cat walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Larry the Downing Street cat walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Olivia Harris
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2011

Larry the Downing Street cat sits under the Christmas tree in Downing Street in central London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2011
Larry the Downing Street cat sits under the Christmas tree in Downing Street in central London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Suzanne Plunkett
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011

A police officer walks past Larry the cat sleeping outside 10 Downing Street in London November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011
A police officer walks past Larry the cat sleeping outside 10 Downing Street in London November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
POOL New
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2011

10 Downing Street's resident cat, Larry, wears a Union Jack bow tie as he's photographed in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street, London April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2011
10 Downing Street's resident cat, Larry, wears a Union Jack bow tie as he's photographed in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street, London April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
POOL New
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011

A tabby cat named Larry looks out a window at number 10 Downing Street in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
A tabby cat named Larry looks out a window at number 10 Downing Street in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool
Paul Hackett
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011

A tabby cat named Larry arrives at his new home of 10 Downing Street in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
A tabby cat named Larry arrives at his new home of 10 Downing Street in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
POOL New
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011

A cat called Larry is photographed in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, before being taken to Downing Street, in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
A cat called Larry is photographed in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, before being taken to Downing Street, in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
POOL New
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011

A cat called Larry is photographed in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, before being taken to Downing Street, in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
A cat called Larry is photographed in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, before being taken to Downing Street, in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
