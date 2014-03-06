LA's Promise Zone
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles. The densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated in...more
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles. The densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated in January by President Obama as a "promise zone", favored for investments to create jobs and alleviate poverty. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman and a boy wait at an intersection near MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman and a boy wait at an intersection near MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man walks past a transitional housing organization located in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man walks past a transitional housing organization located in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An anti-poverty billboard is pictured on Wilshire Boulevard in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An anti-poverty billboard is pictured on Wilshire Boulevard in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a pile of cardboard boxes for recycling in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a pile of cardboard boxes for recycling in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a man panhandling in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a man panhandling in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People wait at a bus stop in Koreatown, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People wait at a bus stop in Koreatown, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man who gave only his first name as Hamlet talks on his phone with his parrot on his shoulder in Little Armenia, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A man who gave only his first name as Hamlet talks on his phone with his parrot on his shoulder in Little Armenia, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Traffic moves on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Traffic moves on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Men play basketball at Lafayette Recreation Center, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Men play basketball at Lafayette Recreation Center, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk near a construction site in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk near a construction site in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An urgent care clinic sign is marked with graffiti in Little Armenia, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An urgent care clinic sign is marked with graffiti in Little Armenia, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People stand at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People stand at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holding a large cross speaks through a megaphone in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holding a large cross speaks through a megaphone in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up for a food giveaway program at MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up for a food giveaway program at MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man stands near items for sale at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man stands near items for sale at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk on a palm tree lined street in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk on a palm tree lined street in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A portion of the Capitol Records is pictured behind a construction crane in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A portion of the Capitol Records is pictured behind a construction crane in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man selling flowers walks on a street in Koreatown, an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man selling flowers walks on a street in Koreatown, an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Next Slideshows
Backyard gun range
A Florida man discovers a loophole allowing gun ranges in residential areas and sets up one in his yard.
Migrant enclave in Spain
The plight of African migrants in Spain.
Crufts dog show
The world's largest dog show kicks off in Birmingham, England.
Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?
The town of Geelong is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here will be closely...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.