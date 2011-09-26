Edition:
United Kingdom

Last bullfight in Barcelona

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin (C) and his crew pose for a picture in the hotel's garden before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin (C) and his crew pose for a picture in the hotel's garden before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
1 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
2 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

A vendor arranges souvenirs at La Monumental bullring after the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. Fans and opponents of bullfighting crowded into Barcelona on Sunday for the last "corrida" to be held in the city's La Monumental arena following a ban on the traditional Spanish spectacle in Catalonia REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

A vendor arranges souvenirs at La Monumental bullring after the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. Fans and opponents of bullfighting crowded into Barcelona on Sunday for the last "corrida" to be held in the city's La Monumental arena following a ban on the traditional Spanish spectacle in Catalonia REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
3 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

A worker closes a door before the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

A worker closes a door before the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
4 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas tries to kill a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas tries to kill a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
5 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Marin performs a pass with a red cape drawn with a bull and the word "Libertad" (freedom) written on it during the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Marin performs a pass with a red cape drawn with a bull and the word "Libertad" (freedom) written on it during the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
6 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin shows his tie pin in a hotel before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin shows his tie pin in a hotel before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
7 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

People wait inside the bullring before the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

People wait inside the bullring before the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
8 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas shows the two ears of his first bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas shows the two ears of his first bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
9 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
10 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin goes for the kill during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin goes for the kill during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
11 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas is carried on shoulders by fans after the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas is carried on shoulders by fans after the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
12 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Fans wait for the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Fans wait for the last bullfight at the Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
13 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
14 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Workers of La Monumental bullring have their picture taken after the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Workers of La Monumental bullring have their picture taken after the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
15 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin adjusts his "montera" (bullfighter's cap) in a hotel before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin adjusts his "montera" (bullfighter's cap) in a hotel before the last bullfight in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
16 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

The last bull to be killed during the last bullfight is removed from the arena at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

The last bull to be killed during the last bullfight is removed from the arena at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
17 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Marin performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Marin performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
18 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

A worker walks through a door before the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

A worker walks through a door before the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
19 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Juan Mora performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Juan Mora performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
20 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
21 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

The crowd waves white handkerchiefs during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

The crowd waves white handkerchiefs during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
22 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

People protest against bullfighting before the last bullfight at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

People protest against bullfighting before the last bullfight at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
23 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas performs a pass during the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
24 / 25
Monday, September 26, 2011

A worker closes a gate after the last bullfight at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, September 26, 2011

A worker closes a gate after the last bullfight at La Monumental bullring in central Barcelona, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
25 / 25

Last bullfight in Barcelona

Last bullfight in Barcelona Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

A gay military family

A gay military family
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »