Pictures | Fri Dec 26, 2014

Last days in Afghanistan

A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment is watched as he fires a squad automatic weapon during a training mission near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take aim during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A shadow cast by a U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shades spent brass strewn on the ground during a joint training mission, near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
The flag of Afghanistan flies over an Afghan National Army post near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a .50 caliber machine gun barrel over his head while preparing for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare ammunition for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014. Picture taken December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A doll sits on the dashboard of a truck as U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks past other U.S. soldiers and Polish soldiers during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in an Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment play video games after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment helps a contractor search a car for explosives near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks past a box of ammunition during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a machine gun part after a mission at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment takes inventory of unused equipment at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment smokes a cigarette during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division band perform Christmas songs at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment leave for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares his Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment adds hydraulic oil to a piece of machinery before a mission at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment examine belts of bullets for corroded rounds during a training mission near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment eat their lunch from to-go containers before a training mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Corroded rounds of machine gun ammunition sit in a pile after being discarded by U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, during a training mission near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment uses the optic on his rifle to observe Afghans in the distance, near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
U.S. soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment flag car to stop to be screened for explosives near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment interact with men selected to be biometrically screened near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment interact with men selected to be biometrically screened near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pets a contractor's explosive detecting dog while riding in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Contractors use a machine to capture biological data of local Afghan men near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment listen to a translation of an advising meeting at an Afghan National Army base near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 13, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
