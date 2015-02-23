Last man in town
Fyodor Tremasov walks past abandoned houses in the Siberian village of Zelenoborsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, Russia February 21, 2015. Most people have left Zelenoborsk to find better prospects outside of the once-agricultural wheat farm, which was...more
Fyodor Tremasov sits in his bath-house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to collected empty alcohol bottles in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov walks along a street of Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Abandoned houses are seen at sunset in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov walks next to an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A pile of ice forms a structure on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov checks an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man stands on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River at a sunset outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to a broken public phone by his house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man takes pictures from a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
