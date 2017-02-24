Last stand at Standing Rock
Law enforcement officers advance into the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A protester watches a law enforcement helicopter circle the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Police detain a man in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Law enforcement officers cut open a shelter in the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Police detain Ricardo Salazar, 25, of San Bernardino, California, in the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A man sits on a lawn chair as National Guard vehicles enter the camp in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Police guard the south edge of the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A flyer advertising evacuation assistance hangs in the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Susanna Travis (left), from Grass Valley, California, embraces Timothy Powers, also from California, before evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protesters hold a banner after evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protesters evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A man is detained as police form a line in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
People cross a frozen river as they make their way from the Rosebud Camp to the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline march out of their main camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A man uses a sled to transport firewood in the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp before the police raid in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Debris is seen in the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp before the police raid in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Police detain a man in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Protesters march, with a structure burning in the background, on the outskirts of the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An opponent of the Dakota Access oil pipeline warms his hands beside a building set on fire by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An opponent of the Dakota Access oil pipeline watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Chanse Zavalla, 26, from California, watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A tipi stands in deep mud as protesters prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protesters load equipment onto vehicles as they prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and others sing as they prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A building burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The Oceti Sakowin protest camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. North Dakota Joint Information Center/Handout via REUTERS
Chanse Zavalla, 26, from California, watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A fire burns in main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A burned truck is seen in the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp before the police raid in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
