Fri Feb 24, 2017

Last stand at Standing Rock

Law enforcement officers advance into the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A protester watches a law enforcement helicopter circle the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Police detain a man in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Law enforcement officers cut open a shelter in the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Police detain Ricardo Salazar, 25, of San Bernardino, California, in the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A man sits on a lawn chair as National Guard vehicles enter the camp in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Police guard the south edge of the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A flyer advertising evacuation assistance hangs in the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Susanna Travis (left), from Grass Valley, California, embraces Timothy Powers, also from California, before evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Protesters hold a banner after evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Protesters evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A man is detained as police form a line in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
People cross a frozen river as they make their way from the Rosebud Camp to the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline march out of their main camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A man uses a sled to transport firewood in the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp before the police raid in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Debris is seen in the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp before the police raid in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Police detain a man in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Protesters march, with a structure burning in the background, on the outskirts of the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
An opponent of the Dakota Access oil pipeline warms his hands beside a building set on fire by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
An opponent of the Dakota Access oil pipeline watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Chanse Zavalla, 26, from California, watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A tipi stands in deep mud as protesters prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Protesters load equipment onto vehicles as they prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A building burns after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and others sing as they prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A building burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Oceti Sakowin protest camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. North Dakota Joint Information Center/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Chanse Zavalla, 26, from California, watches a building burn after it was set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A fire burns in main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A burned truck is seen in the recently closed Oceti Sakowin camp before the police raid in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
The faces and experiences of transgender people around the world.

23 Feb 2017
The Atlantic storm batters Britain and Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power.

23 Feb 2017
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces close in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul to create a bridgehead for a thrust into the city.

23 Feb 2017
Pedestrians brave the strong winds crossing London's Millennium Bridge.

23 Feb 2017

