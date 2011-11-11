Edition:
Latin Grammy Awards

Friday, November 11, 2011

(L-R) Jorge Villamizar, Lena Burke and Alex Ubago of Alex, Jorge y Lena pose backstage with their award for best vocal pop duo or group at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Usher performs with Romeo Santos (not pictured) at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dancers perform as Marco Antonio Solis sings "A Donde Vamos a Parar" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tito El Bambino poses backstage with the Latin Grammy award for best contemporary tropical album "Invencible" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Pitbull performs "Rain Over Me" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A member of the Intocable band performs "Prometi" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Adrienne Bailon (L) and Tito El Bambino announce Mana as winners for best rock album for "Drama Y Luz" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gian Marco poses backstage with his award for best singer songwriter for "Dias Nuevos" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jorge Villamizar of Alex, Jorge y Lena performs at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Chris Perez Project arrive at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Demi Lovato (L) and Pablo Alboran perform "Solamente Tu" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Intocable band performs "Prometi" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The audience watch Reyli perform "Al fin Me Arme De Valor" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Eric Estrada poses backstge at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Sean Kingston (R) performs with Wisin Y Yandel (not pictured) as they sing "Estoy Enamorado", "Fire Burning" and "Fever" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jose Manuel (L) and his brother David Munoz Calvo of Spain Estopa, a Spanish rock/rumba duo from Cornella, arrive at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Pepe Aguilar performs "Cancion Mexicana" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Venezuelan singer/songwriter Franco De Vita poses with the two awards he won at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. De Vita won the awards for best male pop vocal album and best long form music video for "En Primera Fila". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Usher (R) performs "Promise" with Romeo Santos at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Residente of Calle 13 accepts the Latin Grammy award for song of the year for "Latinoamerica" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sie7e poses with his award for best new artist backstage at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Pitbull performs "Vida" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Colombian Singer Shakira (R) performs "Loca" with dancers at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Los Tigres del Norte accept the Latin Grammy award for best norteno album at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mexican singer and actress Alejandra Guzman (R) performs with Franco De Vita at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Usher arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(L-R) Alex Ubago, Lena Burke, Jorge Villamizar of Alex, Jorge y Lena accept the Latin Grammy award for best vocal pop duo or group at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Songwriter Marc Antonio Solis accepts the award for best regional Mexican song for "A Donde Vamos A Parar" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mexican singer and actress Alejandra Guzman arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Boxer Robert Guerrero arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alerta 3 arrive at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer D'Manti arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Los Huracanes del Norte band arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Catalina Mesa arrives at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

