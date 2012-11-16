" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Latin Grammy Awards

Friday, November 16, 2012

Pitbull performs "Dont Stop the Party" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Pitbull performs "Dont Stop the Party" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Pedro Fernandez of Mexico performs "No Que No" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Pedro Fernandez of Mexico performs "No Que No" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Sky Blu of LMFAO performs with 3Ball MTY during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Sky Blu of LMFAO performs with 3Ball MTY during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Water splashes as David Bisbal performs "Llorare Las Penas" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Water splashes as David Bisbal performs "Llorare Las Penas" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

3Ball MTY accept the award for best new artist during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

3Ball MTY accept the award for best new artist during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Pedro Fernandez of Mexico performs "No Que No" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Pedro Fernandez of Mexico performs "No Que No" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Sky Blu of LMFAO (C) performs with 3Ball MTY during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Sky Blu of LMFAO (C) performs with 3Ball MTY during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Dancers from "LeReve" perform with Jesse & Joy during the song "Corre!" at the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Dancers from "LeReve" perform with Jesse & Joy during the song "Corre!" at the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Dancers perform as Lila Downs (not pictured) sings "Zapata Se Queda" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Dancers perform as Lila Downs (not pictured) sings "Zapata Se Queda" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Carlos Santana perfoms with Juanes on "Fijate Bien" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Carlos Santana perfoms with Juanes on "Fijate Bien" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Joan Sebastian performs "Disename" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Joan Sebastian performs "Disename" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Michel Telo of Brazil perfoms "Ai Se Eu Te Pego" with Blue Man Group during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Michel Telo of Brazil perfoms "Ai Se Eu Te Pego" with Blue Man Group during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Juan Luis Guerra of the Dominican Republic performs "En El Cielo No Hay Hospital" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Juan Luis Guerra of the Dominican Republic performs "En El Cielo No Hay Hospital" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Lila Downs performs "Zapata Se Queda" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Lila Downs performs "Zapata Se Queda" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Jesse & Joy and songwriter Tommy Torres accept the award for song of the year for "Corre" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Jesse & Joy and songwriter Tommy Torres accept the award for song of the year for "Corre" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Los Tucanes de Tijuana accept the award for best Norteno album for "365 Dias" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Los Tucanes de Tijuana accept the award for best Norteno album for "365 Dias" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Pitbull performs "Dont Stop the Party" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Pitbull performs "Dont Stop the Party" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Joan Sebastian (rear) embraces Prince Royce as they perform "Incondicional" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Joan Sebastian (rear) embraces Prince Royce as they perform "Incondicional" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Jesse & Joy accept the award for record of the year for "Corre!" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Jesse & Joy accept the award for record of the year for "Corre!" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
Friday, November 16, 2012

Milly Quezada accepts the award for best tropical contemporary album for "Aqui Estoy Yo" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 16, 2012

Milly Quezada accepts the award for best tropical contemporary album for "Aqui Estoy Yo" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20

Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Twilight on Twilight

Twilight on Twilight
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

3:05pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:30pm GMT

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

1:25pm GMT

Highlights from Paris fashion week

All Collections

Highlights from Paris fashion week

4:40am GMT

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

3:55am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2:08am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:55am GMT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

12:40am GMT

View More Slideshows »