Latin Grammy Awards
Pitbull performs "Dont Stop the Party" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pedro Fernandez of Mexico performs "No Que No" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sky Blu of LMFAO performs with 3Ball MTY during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Water splashes as David Bisbal performs "Llorare Las Penas" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3Ball MTY accept the award for best new artist during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pedro Fernandez of Mexico performs "No Que No" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sky Blu of LMFAO (C) performs with 3Ball MTY during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancers from "LeReve" perform with Jesse & Joy during the song "Corre!" at the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancers perform as Lila Downs (not pictured) sings "Zapata Se Queda" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Santana perfoms with Juanes on "Fijate Bien" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Sebastian performs "Disename" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michel Telo of Brazil perfoms "Ai Se Eu Te Pego" with Blue Man Group during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Juan Luis Guerra of the Dominican Republic performs "En El Cielo No Hay Hospital" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lila Downs performs "Zapata Se Queda" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse & Joy and songwriter Tommy Torres accept the award for song of the year for "Corre" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Tucanes de Tijuana accept the award for best Norteno album for "365 Dias" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull performs "Dont Stop the Party" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Sebastian (rear) embraces Prince Royce as they perform "Incondicional" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse & Joy accept the award for record of the year for "Corre!" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Milly Quezada accepts the award for best tropical contemporary album for "Aqui Estoy Yo" during the 13th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
