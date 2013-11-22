Latin Grammy Awards
Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Miquel Bose performs "Nada Particular" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Miquel Bose performs "Nada Particular" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Martin (L) and Latin Recording Academy Person of the year Miguel Bose perform "Bambu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Martin (L) and Latin Recording Academy Person of the year Miguel Bose perform "Bambu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull (L) and Enrique Igelsias perform "Echa Pa'lla" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull (L) and Enrique Igelsias perform "Echa Pa'lla" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alex Cuba poses backstage with his award for best short form music video for "Eres Tu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Alex Cuba poses backstage with his award for best short form music video for "Eres Tu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Salsa Giants perform as they accept the award for best salsa album for "Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salsa Giants perform as they accept the award for best salsa album for "Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maluma performs "La Temperatura" with Becky G during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maluma performs "La Temperatura" with Becky G during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marc Anthony performs "Vivir Mi Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marc Anthony performs "Vivir Mi Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Ximena Navarrete poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Presenter Ximena Navarrete poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dasahev Lopez Saavedra of El Dasa performs "Casi Pefecto" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dasahev Lopez Saavedra of El Dasa performs "Casi Pefecto" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Draco (L) and Ricky Martin perform Mas Y Mas during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Draco (L) and Ricky Martin perform Mas Y Mas during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gaby Moreno accepts the award for best new artist during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gaby Moreno accepts the award for best new artist during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull accepts the best urban performance award for his song "Echa Pa'lla", featuring Papayo (R), during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull accepts the best urban performance award for his song "Echa Pa'lla", featuring Papayo (R), during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alejandro Sanz performs La Musica No Se Toca during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alejandro Sanz performs La Musica No Se Toca during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
La Original Banda El Lim N De Salvador Liz Rraga pose backstage with their Best Banda Album for "La Original y Sus Boleros De Amor" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
La Original Banda El Lim N De Salvador Liz Rraga pose backstage with their Best Banda Album for "La Original y Sus Boleros De Amor" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Leslie Grace performs "Be My Baby" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Leslie Grace performs "Be My Baby" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives performs "Volvi A Nacer" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives performs "Volvi A Nacer" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse and Joy perform "Llorar" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse and Joy perform "Llorar" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosalyn Sanchez and Ivan Sanchez present the award for top vocal album during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosalyn Sanchez and Ivan Sanchez present the award for top vocal album during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carmen Electra poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carmen Electra poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wisen performs "Que Viva La Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wisen performs "Que Viva La Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christian Acosta poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Christian Acosta poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cote de Pablo poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cote de Pablo poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Zion y Lennox (L) and Luny Tunes pose backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Zion y Lennox (L) and Luny Tunes pose backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dominican singer Johnny Ventura poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dominican singer Johnny Ventura poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Venezuelan band Famas Loop poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Venezuelan band Famas Loop poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Natalia Lafourcade poses with her award for best alternative album for "Mujer Divina - Homenaje A Agustin Lara," backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Natalia Lafourcade poses with her award for best alternative album for "Mujer Divina - Homenaje A Agustin Lara," backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Technicians cover a monitor during a rainfall outside the venue for the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Technicians cover a monitor during a rainfall outside the venue for the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rain falls on the arrivals line just prior to the start of the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rain falls on the arrivals line just prior to the start of the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive
People magazine picks the Maroon 5 singer as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.
Highest paid musicians
Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.
Catching Fire red carpet
The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news this week as a woman accused of stalking him faced trial.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."