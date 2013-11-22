Edition:
Latin Grammy Awards

<p>Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Miquel Bose performs "Nada Particular" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Ricky Martin (L) and Latin Recording Academy Person of the year Miguel Bose perform "Bambu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pitbull (L) and Enrique Igelsias perform "Echa Pa'lla" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Alex Cuba poses backstage with his award for best short form music video for "Eres Tu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Salsa Giants perform as they accept the award for best salsa album for "Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Maluma performs "La Temperatura" with Becky G during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Marc Anthony performs "Vivir Mi Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Presenter Ximena Navarrete poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Dasahev Lopez Saavedra of El Dasa performs "Casi Pefecto" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Draco (L) and Ricky Martin perform Mas Y Mas during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gaby Moreno accepts the award for best new artist during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pitbull accepts the best urban performance award for his song "Echa Pa'lla", featuring Papayo (R), during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Alejandro Sanz performs La Musica No Se Toca during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>La Original Banda El Lim N De Salvador Liz Rraga pose backstage with their Best Banda Album for "La Original y Sus Boleros De Amor" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Leslie Grace performs "Be My Baby" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Carlos Vives performs "Volvi A Nacer" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jesse and Joy perform "Llorar" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Rosalyn Sanchez and Ivan Sanchez present the award for top vocal album during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Carmen Electra poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Wisen performs "Que Viva La Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Christian Acosta poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Cote de Pablo poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Zion y Lennox (L) and Luny Tunes pose backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Dominican singer Johnny Ventura poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Venezuelan band Famas Loop poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>The band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Natalia Lafourcade poses with her award for best alternative album for "Mujer Divina - Homenaje A Agustin Lara," backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Technicians cover a monitor during a rainfall outside the venue for the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Rain falls on the arrivals line just prior to the start of the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

