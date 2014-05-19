Edition:
Latin women embrace beautiful game

<p>Daniela Pardo, captain of Chile's national women's soccer team, balances a ball on her head while training in Santiago May 14, 2014. Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are striking back by lacing up their boots and embracing the region's most cherished sport. The surge is part of a global boom, with an estimated 29 million women and girls playing worldwide. But it is especially salient for South America, a region revered for its ball game and infamous for its machismo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Monday, May 19, 2014

<p>A player from the Colo Colo women's soccer club with a tattoo that reads, "My life is soccer" attends a training session in Santiago May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Players of Chile's national women's soccer team carry a goal post to position while training in Santiago May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A mother hugs her daughter who is training at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Claudia Soto (top) of Colo Colo women's soccer club jumps over a rival from Universidad Catolica during a match in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A girl covers her ears as her teammates yell slogans during a training session at the Colo Colo school of women's soccer in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A player from a girl's soccer team, Portugal, hides the soccer ball under her shirt during a match against El Campito team in the Villa 31 shantytown in Buenos Aires, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

<p>Player Nathalie Quezada (L) of the Colo Colo women's soccer club receives medical attention from a trainer before a match in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club holds the ball during a practice session in Buenos Aires September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club talk in the locker room at halftime in their match against Villa San Carlos in Buenos Aires October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club cleans her cleats before playing a league match against Excursionistas in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>Fans of Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate a goal against River Plate in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club ties the shoelaces of her team's goalkeeper during a league match against Excursionistas in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>Players from Boca Juniors (L) and River Plate women's soccer clubs battle for the ball in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club rally in the locker room before playing River Plate in a league match in Buenos Aires December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>A player from Boca Juniors women's soccer club fixes her hair after celebrating the team's victory over Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate after beating Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club celebrate in the shower after beating Excursionistas to win their third league championship title in Buenos Aires May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

<p>A tiger stuffed toy lies in a trophy won by the Colo Colo women's soccer club at the club's headquarters in Santiago May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Players from Boca Juniors women's soccer club pose for a photo session in Buenos Aires October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

