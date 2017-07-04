Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 7:40pm BST

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 7
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 7
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 7
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 7
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 7
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 7
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Next Slideshows

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.

04 Jul 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

03 Jul 2017
North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

28 Jun 2017
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

27 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast