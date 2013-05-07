Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 7, 2013 | 5:35pm BST

Lauryn Hill sentenced to prison

<p>Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.The Grammy-winning musician Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three charges she failed to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.The Grammy-winning musician Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home...more

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.The Grammy-winning musician Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three charges she failed to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Lauryn Hill arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill (C), escorted by her private security, arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Lauryn Hill (C), escorted by her private security, arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill (C), escorted by her private security, arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill exits the Federal Court in Newark, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Lauryn Hill exits the Federal Court in Newark, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill exits the Federal Court in Newark, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the "Star Night" show at the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 6, 2005.</p>

Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the "Star Night" show at the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 6, 2005.

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the "Star Night" show at the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 6, 2005.

Close
13 / 20
<p>The group "The Fugees" featuring singer Lauryn Hill (C) perform during the 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

The group "The Fugees" featuring singer Lauryn Hill (C) perform during the 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

The group "The Fugees" featuring singer Lauryn Hill (C) perform during the 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill accepts her "Best Video of the Year Award" as Paul McCartney watches on stage at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards show at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Lauryn Hill accepts her "Best Video of the Year Award" as Paul McCartney watches on stage at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards show at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill accepts her "Best Video of the Year Award" as Paul McCartney watches on stage at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards show at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
15 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill accepts her award for New Artist of the Year, Solo at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood August 18, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Lauryn Hill accepts her award for New Artist of the Year, Solo at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood August 18, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill accepts her award for New Artist of the Year, Solo at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood August 18, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill performs at a concert in the Senegalese capital Dakar late March 1, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Lauryn Hill performs at a concert in the Senegalese capital Dakar late March 1, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill performs at a concert in the Senegalese capital Dakar late March 1, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
17 / 20
<p>Patti LaBelle (L) smiles after Grammy Award winning singer Lauryn Hill presented LaBelle with the Pioneer Award at the Rhythm &amp; Blues Foundation Pioneer Awards dinner in Los Angeles February 25, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Patti LaBelle (L) smiles after Grammy Award winning singer Lauryn Hill presented LaBelle with the Pioneer Award at the Rhythm & Blues Foundation Pioneer Awards dinner in Los Angeles February 25, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Patti LaBelle (L) smiles after Grammy Award winning singer Lauryn Hill presented LaBelle with the Pioneer Award at the Rhythm & Blues Foundation Pioneer Awards dinner in Los Angeles February 25, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
<p>The Fugees (from left) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Prakazrel Michel pose with the Grammy they won for the Best R &amp; B Performance by a Duo or Group for "Killing Me Softly With His Song" at the 39th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York February 30, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

The Fugees (from left) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Prakazrel Michel pose with the Grammy they won for the Best R & B Performance by a Duo or Group for "Killing Me Softly With His Song" at the 39th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New...more

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

The Fugees (from left) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Prakazrel Michel pose with the Grammy they won for the Best R & B Performance by a Duo or Group for "Killing Me Softly With His Song" at the 39th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York February 30, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
19 / 20
<p>Lauryn Hill (lower left) leads the Fugees at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York September 4, 1996. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Lauryn Hill (lower left) leads the Fugees at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York September 4, 1996. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Lauryn Hill (lower left) leads the Fugees at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York September 4, 1996. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Next Slideshows

Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

The red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.

07 May 2013
Rockettes audition

Rockettes audition

Hundreds of aspiring dancers try out for a spot to star in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

01 May 2013
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

The fashion of style of singer Cyndi Lauper.

30 Apr 2013
Michelle Obama's hair styles

Michelle Obama's hair styles

A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.

29 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures