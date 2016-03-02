Laying eyes on Trump
A fan reacts to meeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he greets supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
A woman reacts to getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters try to get the attention of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the The Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter speaks with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs U.S. currency for supporters after a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to a supporter during a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets young supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
