Laying eyes on Trump
A woman reacts to getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters try to get the attention of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the The Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter speaks with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs U.S. currency for supporters after a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking at a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to a supporter during a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets young supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Next Slideshows
Migrants contained
A migrant shelter made from containers is meant to be a replacement for the "jungle" camp near Calais, France.
Wounded Damascus
Inside the Syrian capital's hospitals as the war's injured receive medical treatment.
Bush bows out
Jeb Bush suspends his presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.
Clashes in Uganda
Ugandan police clash with opposition protesters a day after the presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.