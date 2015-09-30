League of nations
President Barack Obama sits while being introduced to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cuban President Raul Castro (L) attends the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Xi Jinping of China addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28,...more
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is assisted before speaking before attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd R) meets U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (4th L) during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) and his delegation listen as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) arrives to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
French President Francois Hollande gestures at a news conference during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L, front), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, front), Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin (L, back) and other members of the delegation attend the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N....more
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (2nd from L) listens while U.S. President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) confers with a member of his staff as he attends the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows before addressing attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
French President Francois Hollande poses for a picture the "Le Moulin rouge" girls during a visit at the "French savoir-faire" fair on Broadway as part of the 70th United Nations General Assembly, in New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alain...more
President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
James Michel, President of the Republic of Seychelles speaks during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more
President Elbegdorj Tsakhia of Mongolia departs after addressing attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations headquarters is pictured in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Google's self-driving car
Google previews its self-driving prototype.
Clash at Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police and Palestinians clash over Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, following weeks of unrest during a period of major Jewish and Muslim holidays.
Starting new in Germany
Migrants set up in temporary shelters as Towns and cities in Europe's biggest economy struggle to cope with 800,000 refugees and migrants escaping war and...
The struggles of migrant mothers
Migrant mothers make the arduous journey to distant lands in search of a better life for their children.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.