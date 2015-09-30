Edition:
League of nations

President Barack Obama sits while being introduced to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Cuban President Raul Castro (L) attends the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Xi Jinping of China addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is assisted before speaking before attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd R) meets U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (4th L) during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) and his delegation listen as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) arrives to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
French President Francois Hollande gestures at a news conference during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L, front), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, front), Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin (L, back) and other members of the delegation attend the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Serei Guneev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (2nd from L) listens while U.S. President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) confers with a member of his staff as he attends the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows before addressing attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
French President Francois Hollande poses for a picture the "Le Moulin rouge" girls during a visit at the "French savoir-faire" fair on Broadway as part of the 70th United Nations General Assembly, in New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
James Michel, President of the Republic of Seychelles speaks during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar (TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
President Elbegdorj Tsakhia of Mongolia departs after addressing attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
The United Nations headquarters is pictured in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
