Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 8, 2014 | 3:50pm BST

Learning the acrobatic ropes

<p>Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 15
<p>Genevieve LeNoir takes part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Genevieve LeNoir takes part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Genevieve LeNoir takes part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 15
<p>Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 15
<p>Dylan Tully and Genevieve LeNoir (top) take part in a dynamic acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Dylan Tully and Genevieve LeNoir (top) take part in a dynamic acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Dylan Tully and Genevieve LeNoir (top) take part in a dynamic acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 15
<p>Mark Watabe works on handstands with Elissa Luccio as his spotter during a class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mark Watabe works on handstands with Elissa Luccio as his spotter during a class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Mark Watabe works on handstands with Elissa Luccio as his spotter during a class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 15
<p>Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 15
<p>Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 15
<p>Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 15
<p>Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Scott Cooper lifts Rachel Gray during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 15
<p>Kelly Stolzmann works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Kelly Stolzmann works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Kelly Stolzmann works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 15
<p>Students are framed in window during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Students are framed in window during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Students are framed in window during a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 15
<p>Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 15
<p>Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 15
<p>Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Students take part in a partner acrobatics class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 15
<p>Students practice handstands to build core strength during a class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Students practice handstands to build core strength during a class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Students practice handstands to build core strength during a class at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
#1 Brazil fan

#1 Brazil fan

Next Slideshows

#1 Brazil fan

#1 Brazil fan

A Brazilian World Cup fan who wears - and drives - his pride.

08 May 2014
Soldiers on parade

Soldiers on parade

Troops around the world put on a show.

08 May 2014
Dancing on the ceiling

Dancing on the ceiling

Three friends came up with the idea to build a house completely upside-down, which took some six weeks to complete.

08 May 2014
Farming a war-torn land

Farming a war-torn land

The struggle to wean Afghan farmers off opium production.

06 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures