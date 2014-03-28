Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014 | 6:15pm GMT

Learning to ReWalk

<p>Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with 22-year-old Errol Samuels from Queens, New York, who lost the use of his legs in 2012 after a roof collapsed onto him, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with 22-year-old Errol Samuels from Queens, New York, who lost the use of his legs in 2012 after a roof collapsed onto him, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Made by the Israeli company Argo Medical Technologies, ReWalk is a computer controlled device that powers the hips and knees to help those with lower limb disabilities and paralysis to walk upright using crutches. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Made by the Israeli...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Made by the Israeli company Argo Medical Technologies, ReWalk is a computer controlled device that powers the hips and knees to help those with lower limb disabilities and paralysis to walk upright using crutches. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session with Samuels at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, hopes machines like these will soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life and mobility. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session with Samuels at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Allan Kozlowski, assistant...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session with Samuels at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, hopes machines like these will soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life and mobility. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on his wrist during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. The ReWalk is currently only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in rehabilitation facilities like at Mount Sinai, as they weigh whether to approve the device for home use as it already is in Europe. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on his wrist during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. The ReWalk is currently only approved by...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on his wrist during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. The ReWalk is currently only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in rehabilitation facilities like at Mount Sinai, as they weigh whether to approve the device for home use as it already is in Europe. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 17
<p>A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist band controller during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist band controller during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist band controller during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 17
<p>A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 17
<p>Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, adjusts a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a session with a patient enrolled in his clinical trials of the device at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, adjusts a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a session with a patient enrolled in his clinical trials of the device at...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, adjusts a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a session with a patient enrolled in his clinical trials of the device at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 17
<p>Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with Errol Samuels at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with Errol Samuels at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 17
<p>A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 28, 2014

A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 17
<p>Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, Spinal Chord Injury Outreach Coordinator, during a therapy session with the ReWalk at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, Spinal Chord Injury Outreach Coordinator, during a therapy session with the ReWalk at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26,...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, Spinal Chord Injury Outreach Coordinator, during a therapy session with the ReWalk at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Next Slideshows

Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Stray dogs from Sochi, Russia, get their second chances after being transported to Washington.

28 Mar 2014
Most risky cities

Most risky cities

The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.

27 Mar 2014
Hip, young and in Kabul

Hip, young and in Kabul

Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians,...

27 Mar 2014
For sale, by machine

For sale, by machine

Unusual products for sale in automated vending machines.

27 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures