Leather fashion
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears a brown leather tank dress during the showing of the Ralph Lauren Spring 2001 Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears a chalk white napa leather dress and white wrap boot at designer Kenneth Cole's Fall 2001 presentation in New York on February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
A model for designer Carlos Ribeiro wears a red leather and lycra corset top with chamois, metal mesh, guipure lace and chamois leaves patchwork applique, along with a red satin asymmetrical skirt, during the showing of the designer's Spring 2003...more
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears an espresso leather dress during the presentation of the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2001 collection in New York, February 14, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears a tweed jacket with leather trim and short tweed pants during the Baby Phat Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
A model for designer Michael Kors wears a brown leather jacket and matching hot pants with a knit tank top from the Michael Kors Spring 2001 Collection during the showing of the Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Victor Alfaro wears a brown cutaway top and a brown leather stencil cut hot pants during the showing of the Victor Alfaro Spring 2000 Collectionin New York, September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer John Varvatos walks the runway in a black one button cropped blazer and dyed leather mini skirt during the presentation of the John Varvatos Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 11, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Deisy Santafe during the International Footwear and Leather Fashion Show in Bogota February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Model wears a leather coat with fur trim and hood during Zac Posen's Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Model Audrey wears a black embroidered lace blouse and black leather skirt at a showing of Carolina Herrera fashions in New York February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model for designer Tommy Hilfiger wears a tan and red wool turtleneck and luggage leather skirt during the presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2002 Collection, in New York, April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears swimsuit with leather bag as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer women's collection for 2003 in Milan on September 29, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model sports a burgundy leather shirt dress with pink stitching on the runway at a showing of the latest designs by Cynthia Rowley February 9, 2001 in New York. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model for designer Betsey Johnson wears a faux leather tube and matching pants at a showing of the Fall, 1997 collection in New York, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
