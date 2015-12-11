Leaving Homs

Civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's...more

Civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's nearly five-year conflict that will shore up government control over the city. The rebels and their families are being moved to insurgent-held areas of the northwest near the Turkish border under the deal. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

