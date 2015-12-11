Leaving Homs
Civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's...more
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al...more
People carry a wounded man after an accidental explosion caused by leftover ordnance at Bustan al-Diwan, in old Homs City, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Flames are seen in a building after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Homs city is seen during a sandstorm, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows the damage at the old souk of the old city of Homs June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian Army forces look on as buses leave district of Waer during a truce between the government and rebels, in Homs, Syria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man gestures as he looks out of the window in a bus leaving the district of Waer during a truce between the government and rebel fighters, in Homs December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children wearing face masks play table football during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad play football at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman pushes a baby's stroller loaded with belongings recovered from her home in the Wadi Al-Sayeh district at the al-Khalidiyeh area in Homs May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a military vehicle in Mahr and Shaer gas fields after regaining control of the area, in Homs countryside November 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A man and children sit around a fire in the besieged area of Homs, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Free Syrian Fighters rest in a safehouse in the besieged area of Homs, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a ladder as he holds his weapon in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man walks through a trench in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a peephole in a damaged building in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
