Edition:
United Kingdom

Leaving Iraq

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A U.S. soldier carries boxes to be shipped out of Iraq during preparations ahead of a pull-out at Base Kalsu, south of Baghdad, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A U.S. soldier carries boxes to be shipped out of Iraq during preparations ahead of a pull-out at Base Kalsu, south of Baghdad, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
1 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force board a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force board a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
2 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
3 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Thursday, December 01, 2011

U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Close
4 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
5 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Staff Sargeant Daryll Carlington of the Headquarters Battalion from the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his daughter Alyssa after returning from Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Staff Sargeant Daryll Carlington of the Headquarters Battalion from the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his daughter Alyssa after returning from Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
6 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Luggage are lined on the tarmac as U.S. Air Force servicemen board a plane bound for the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Luggage are lined on the tarmac as U.S. Air Force servicemen board a plane bound for the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
7 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force stow their bags in a plane at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force stow their bags in a plane at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
8 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

A U.S. soldier walks past parked military armoured vehicles that have ended their mission in Iraq, within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A U.S. soldier walks past parked military armoured vehicles that have ended their mission in Iraq, within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
9 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

A member of the U.S. Air Force waves while boarding a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A member of the U.S. Air Force waves while boarding a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
10 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Machinery transport military cargo to be shipped to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Machinery transport military cargo to be shipped to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
11 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force wait in a hall before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force wait in a hall before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
12 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped out of Iraq, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. U REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Thursday, December 01, 2011

U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped out of Iraq, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. U REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Close
13 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force board a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Members of the U.S. Air Force board a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
14 / 15
Thursday, December 01, 2011

A plane carrying U.S. Air Force servicemen takes off from al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A plane carrying U.S. Air Force servicemen takes off from al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
15 / 15

Leaving Iraq

Leaving Iraq Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Afghan-Pakistan border

The Afghan-Pakistan border
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »