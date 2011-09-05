Lee hits the Gulf Coast
Waters flood the streets near a gas station as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. Tropical Storm Lee crawled onto southern Louisiana's coast as New Orleans prepared for one of the biggest tests of its flood defenses since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. The National Hurricane Center said the slow-moving storm could dump up to 20 inches of rain from the central Gulf Coast northward into the Tennessee Valley through Sunday and cause extensive flooding and flash flooding. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Rick Porche walks through his flooded yard as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Michael Enclude, 12, sits in a canoe in a flooded neighbourhood as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
A resident yells at members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department outside a flooded home as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Residents travel through flooded streets by boat and car as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Kents Cartes and Brenda West (R) walk through flooded streets as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Crown Point, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
A man sits on his front porch while flood waters reach outside his house as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Robert Townsend fishes during a break in the weather in Ocean Springs, Mississippi September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lyle W. Ratliff
Alex King, 9, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, skim-boards along the beach in standing water driven ashore by Tropical Storm Lee, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lyle W. Ratliff
A family goes through a flooded street by boat as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
NASA handout image shows a visible image of Tropical Storm Lee taken from the GOES-13 satellite at 9:32 a.m. EDT on September 3, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout
(left to right) Cameron Bizani receives a sand bag from Dustin Spencer as they help prepare for flooding as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana on September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
People gather on Bourbon Street in the historic French Quarter despite Tropical Storm Lee slowly making landfall in New Orleans, Louisiana September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Wind from Tropical Storm Lee blows through palm trees as sea water accumulates along the beach in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff
Jeannie Breuer and her husband George walk by the Mississippi River as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in New Orleans, Louisiana September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Cars spray water pushed onto U.S. Highway 90 in Biloxi, Mississippi September 3, 2011 as Tropical Storm Lee approaches the Gulf Coast. REUTERS/ Lyle W. Ratliff
Fred Shipman sits in the middle of a flooded trailer park in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Waves roll into the coastline of Waveland, Mississippi as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
A swing set sits in a flooded trailer park in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Christine Martinez holds a plastic bag on her head as she tries to walk her dog in Waveland, Mississippi, as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Anderson