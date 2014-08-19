Left behind in Gaza
A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014....more
Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City...more
Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Next Slideshows
Inside Hamas tunnels
Reuters gets an exclusive look at Hamas' network of tunnels under Gaza.
Peshmerga offensive
Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.
Tent city of Donetsk
Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Yazidis take up arms
Volunteers from Iraq's Yazidi minority train with Kurdish units.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.