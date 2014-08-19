Edition:
Left behind in Gaza

A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

