Legacy of a Romanian mine
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set...more
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The bill, which was initially approved by the leftist government of Prime...more
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been...more
A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, covers Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Next Slideshows
Crisis in Ukraine
Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.
Syria's wartime election
Syrians vote in an election expected to deliver victory for Bashar al-Assad in the midst of Syria's devastating civil war.
Pictures of the month: May
Our top images from the month of May.
Portraits of Tiananmen
Activists, supporters and observers recall their memories of the pro-democracy protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.