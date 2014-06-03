Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 3, 2014 | 7:50pm BST

Legacy of a Romanian mine

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the small Carpathian town of Rosia Montana, putting the project on hold indefinitely. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set...more

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the small Carpathian town of Rosia Montana, putting the project on hold indefinitely. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
1 / 11
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The bill, which was initially approved by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta, drew thousands of anti-mine protesters into the streets across the European Union state last year, prompting the senate to strike it down. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The bill, which was initially approved by the leftist government of Prime...more

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The bill, which was initially approved by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta, drew thousands of anti-mine protesters into the streets across the European Union state last year, prompting the senate to strike it down. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
2 / 11
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been used by protesters to highlight fears about the potential fallout of the proposed gold mine. State-owned copper miner Cupru Min started that pond in the 1970s under the communist regime when it poured polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals that result from copper extraction over the village of Geamana, not far from Rosia Montana in Alba county. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been...more

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been used by protesters to highlight fears about the potential fallout of the proposed gold mine. State-owned copper miner Cupru Min started that pond in the 1970s under the communist regime when it poured polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals that result from copper extraction over the village of Geamana, not far from Rosia Montana in Alba county. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
3 / 11
A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
4 / 11
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, covers Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, covers Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, covers Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
5 / 11
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
6 / 11
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
7 / 11
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
8 / 11
Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
9 / 11
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
10 / 11
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.

03 Jun 2014
Syria's wartime election

Syria's wartime election

Syrians vote in an election expected to deliver victory for Bashar al-Assad in the midst of Syria's devastating civil war.

03 Jun 2014
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top images from the month of May.

02 Jun 2014
Portraits of Tiananmen

Portraits of Tiananmen

Activists, supporters and observers recall their memories of the pro-democracy protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

02 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast