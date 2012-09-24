Edition:
Legacy of Mao

Monday, September 24, 2012

A poster of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong hangs on a wall in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A vendor arranges decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year at a booth in Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer trims a tree near a 32 metre (105feet) high statue of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in his youth in Changsha, Hunan province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A painter works on a portrait of Mao Zedong at a film studio on the outskirts of Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor looks at a ten-piece set paper screenprint of Mao Zedong by Andy Warhol, which is part of Warhol's series of the late Chinese leader, displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during Christie's 2008 Spring Sales May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

A worker installs scaffoldings in front of a statue of China's late leader Mao Zedong at a square in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uigur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Monitor cameras work in front of the giant portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A badge bearing the portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong can be seen attached to a hat next to a Chinese Communist Party badge and a red star at a market in Beijing July 1, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Cong Langui, 47, a folk artist, draws with chalk late Chinese leader Mao Zedong declaring the founding of the People's Republic of China, on a square in Wuhan, Hubei province September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A book cover is pictured at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Visitors wear shirts with an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Shanghai World Expo site in Shanghai May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Late Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen on a 100 yuan (15 USD) banknote in this photo illustration taken in Beijing December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Unissued Chinese stamps from the 1968 Cultural Revolution period, titled "Great Victory of Cultural Revolution", are displayed at an auction preview in Hong Kong January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A worker shapes a snow sculpture of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong during the 26th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival at a park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A visitor walks past a paper-cutting of the late Chairman Mao Zedong displayed at "Shanghai Biennale 2004" at the Shanghai Art Museum September 28, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Fan Jinggang, the general manager of the neo-Maoist "Utopia" website and bookstore, wears a watch bearing an image of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, as he stands in his bookstore in central Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A shopper flips through a new book on the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a bookstore in Shanghai December 20, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

Copies of the Little Red Book are put on display for sale at Panjiayuan flea market in Beijing November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Laborers install the characters which read "Long Life Maoism" over a portrait of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Changzhi, northern China's Shanxi province September 20, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA)

Communist symbols adorn the roof of the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A shop vendor stands besides portraits of the late chairman Mao Zedong, on sale at a flea market in Beijing May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23,2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

