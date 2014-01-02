Legacy of the Zapatistas

Zapatistas attend 20th anniversary celebrations of the armed indigenous insurgency in Oventic December 31, 2013. Twenty years after Subcomandante Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in Chiapas state in a "declaration of war" against the government the day Mexico opened its borders to free trade, the Zapatistas have faded from national view and their legacy is in question. Named for Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata, the Zapatista National Liberation Army sparked a 12-day battle with the Army that claimed at least 140 lives, becoming an early symbol for supporters of the anti-globalization movement. REUTERS/E.Pindado