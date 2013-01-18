Lego Hotel
One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5....more
A dragon's head made of Lego bricks sits waiting to be hoisted into place as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker helps lift a dragons head made of Lego into position as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers hoist a dragon's head made of Lego bricks into position as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Windows are seen as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Lego figure sits waiting to be placed near the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Guests and media gather for a tour as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker sweeps a third floor balcony as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A hotel room is seen as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
One of North America's first ever Lego Hotel's rooms is shown as construction continues on the hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A themed hallway is shown as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A separate kids sleeping area is shown in one of the hotel rooms as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A craftsman works in the hallway as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker sweeps the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
