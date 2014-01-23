Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in Myanmar every year and about 300,000 people have been cured of the disease since 1991, according to the Myanmar Leprosy Mission. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun