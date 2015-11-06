Lesbos: First steps in Europe
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population...more
A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos...more
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
