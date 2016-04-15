Lesbos: First stop to Europe
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100 yards away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
A Dutch volunteer tries to comfort a migrant moments after arriving aboard a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An Afghan migrant sleeps under an olive tree outside a registration camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015....more
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on...more
Refugees and migrants rejoice following their arrival on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee waits to be transferred to the Moria registration centre, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis...more
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
