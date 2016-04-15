Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 15, 2016 | 5:51pm BST

Lesbos: First stop to Europe

A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100 yards away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A Dutch volunteer tries to comfort a migrant moments after arriving aboard a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
An Afghan migrant sleeps under an olive tree outside a registration camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Refugees and migrants climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. Now there is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 7, 2015. Buried beneath low mounds of earth, facing Mecca, lay Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian refugees who drowned this summer in the Aegean Sea trying to reach Europe in flimsy inflatable boats. Now there is no room left in the narrow plot of land in the pauper's section of St. Panteleimon cemetery, close to where the colonnaded tombs of wealthy Greeks are built in the classical Greek style, and flowers adorn lavish marble graves. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants rejoice following their arrival on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee waits to be transferred to the Moria registration centre, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee waits to be transferred to the Moria registration centre, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A Syrian refugee waits to be transferred to the Moria registration centre, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
