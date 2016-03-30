Lessons of war
Students stand inside their damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student's bag hangs at a damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students attend a class inside their damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
School children clean the courtyard of their school as an initiative by the Local Council and the Civil Defense team in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
School children pose as they clean the courtyard of their school as an initiative by the Local Council and the Civil Defense team in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
School children clean the courtyard of their school as an initiative by the Local Council and the Civil Defense team in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A schoolboy holds a desk as he cleans with others the courtyard of their school as an initiative by the Local Council and the Civil Defense team in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students look out from a window of their classroom at a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
School children clean the courtyard of their school as an initiative by the Local Council and the Civil Defense team in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Books covered in dust are pictured inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
School children clean the courtyard of their school as an initiative by the Local Council and the Civil Defense team in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child carries a school bag near damaged buildings in Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh